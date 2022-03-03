Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "CI Games":
 Aktien    


CI Games - Considering a London dual listing




03.03.22 08:22
Edison Investment Research

Following its strategic review, announced in August 2021, CI Games has today announced that it is considering a dual listing in London. It has appointed Berenberg as its financial adviser in relation to the potential listing and announced the appointment of David Broderick (ex Keywords Studios and Ryanair) as CFO. As a domestically held stock, CI Games trades on 1.7x EV/EBITDA and 2.7x P/E in FY23e, well below its peer group. If it can successfully launch the next Sniper: Ghost Warrior game and Lords of the Fallen 2 in FY23 to establish a broad-based portfolio, both our DCF analysis and peer multiples indicate the potential for significant upside as a reward for early investors in this growth story.

Aktuell
Deutschland verlängert AKW-Laufzeiten - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
400% Uran Aktientip nach 3.496% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,2543 € 0,2635 € -0,0092 € -3,49% 03.03./10:57
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
PLCTINT00018 A0NJDD 0,44 € 0,24 €
Werte im Artikel
14,04 plus
+0,86%
0,25 minus
-3,49%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,2814 € +1,08%  08:01
Berlin 0,2806 € +0,65%  08:02
München 0,312 € 0,00%  08:01
Stuttgart 0,2543 € -3,49%  08:04
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock: Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Massives Kaufsignal. Lithium über 60.500$ - Elon Musk und Tesla ($TSLA) steigen ein

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  CI Games: multi-platform video . 10.10.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...