Erweiterte Funktionen



CIT Group Inc. Reports 36% Increase In Q4 Profit




31.01.17 12:57
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CIT Group Inc.

(CIT) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line rose to $196 million, or $0.97 per share. This was higher than $144.5 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 32.5% to $309.9 million. This was down from $459.3 million last year.


CIT Group Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $196 Mln. vs. $144.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 35.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.97 vs. $0.72 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 34.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q4): $309.9 Mln vs. $459.3 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -32.5%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Mrd.!
Top-Geologen sollen in Kürze Ressourcen-Schätzung vorlegen!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
38,558 € 38,753 € -0,195 € -0,50% 31.01./13:43
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US1255818015 A0YGL2 42,20 € 22,38 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
NYSE 41,84 $ 0,00%  30.01.17
Stuttgart 38,558 € -0,50%  08:04
Berlin 38,57 € -0,72%  08:08
Frankfurt 38,524 € -1,07%  09:01
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Mrd.! Top-Geologen sollen in Kürze Ressourcen-Schätzung vorlegen!

Altair Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
804 CIT GROUP - Bluff mit unmitt. 04.05.12
  Abgeltungssteuer Verlustverrec. 05.10.10
10 Heuchleraktie... 27.04.10
226 CIT Group Abfindungsreglung f. 21.04.10
  Löschung 08.03.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...