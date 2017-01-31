CIT Group Inc. Reports 36% Increase In Q4 Profit

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CIT Group Inc.



(CIT) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.

The company said its bottom line rose to $196 million, or $0.97 per share. This was higher than $144.5 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 32.5% to $309.9 million. This was down from $459.3 million last year.

CIT Group Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $196 Mln. vs. $144.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 35.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.97 vs. $0.72 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 34.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q4): $309.9 Mln vs. $459.3 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -32.5%

