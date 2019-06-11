Erweiterte Funktionen
China Foods Ltd - CFH: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
11.06.19 07:59
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name BMG2154F1095 CFH CHINA FOODS LTD
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,322 €
|0,3205 €
|0,0015 €
|+0,47%
|11.06./09:47
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG2154F1095
|A0MQ7Y
|0,47 €
|0,28 €
= Realtime
