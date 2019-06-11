Erweiterte Funktionen

China Foods Ltd - CFH: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY




11.06.19 07:59
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name BMG2154F1095 CFH CHINA FOODS LTD

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,322 € 0,3205 € 0,0015 € +0,47% 11.06./09:47
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG2154F1095 A0MQ7Y 0,47 € 0,28 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,322 € +0,47%  08:00
Frankfurt 0,322 € +0,25%  08:04
  = Realtime
