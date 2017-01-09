CEVA Q4 Earnings Exceed Prior Guidance
09.01.17 13:36
dpa-AFX
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - CEVA Inc. (CEVA) reported that its fourth-quarter earnings per share exceeded the previously stated guidance range of 15-17 cents on a GAAP basis and 24-26 cents on a non-GAAP basis.
Fourth-quarter revenues were approximately $21.2 million, above the high end of the company's previously issued revenue guidance of $18.5 to $19.5 million.
CEVA said its strong licensing demand across the CEVA technology portfolio generated more than $8 million in licensing revenue for the quarter. On royalties, a one-time catch-up payment of approximately $1.1 million from a handset baseband customer relating to prior quarters, along with good demand for CEVA-powered products, drove royalty revenue close to $13 million for the quarter.
The company will release its full fourth quarter and year end 2016 results on February 1, 2017 before the NASDAQ market opens.
