Erweiterte Funktionen



CEVA Q4 Earnings Exceed Prior Guidance




09.01.17 13:36
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - CEVA Inc. (CEVA) reported that its fourth-quarter earnings per share exceeded the previously stated guidance range of 15-17 cents on a GAAP basis and 24-26 cents on a non-GAAP basis.

Fourth-quarter revenues were approximately $21.2 million, above the high end of the company's previously issued revenue guidance of $18.5 to $19.5 million.


CEVA said its strong licensing demand across the CEVA technology portfolio generated more than $8 million in licensing revenue for the quarter. On royalties, a one-time catch-up payment of approximately $1.1 million from a handset baseband customer relating to prior quarters, along with good demand for CEVA-powered products, drove royalty revenue close to $13 million for the quarter.


The company will release its full fourth quarter and year end 2016 results on February 1, 2017 before the NASDAQ market opens.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
30,10 € 30,451 € -0,351 € -1,15% 09.01./14:07
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US1572101053 A0BKYT 33,40 € 15,33 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		31,31 € -3,42%  13:06
Nasdaq 32,35 $ 0,00%  06.01.17
Stuttgart 30,206 € -1,06%  13:17
Frankfurt 30,10 € -1,15%  09:04
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...