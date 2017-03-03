Erweiterte Funktionen


CDC, FDA, And States Investigating Multistate E. Coli Outbreak




WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CDC, FDA, and several states are investigating an outbreak of 12 illnesses of Shiga toxin-producing E.

coli (STEC) O157:H7 reported from several states.


CDC said Thursday that epidemiologic information collected to date indicates that I. M. Healthy brand SoyNut Butter products might be contaminated with this harmful bacteria and are a likely source of this outbreak. CDC recommended that people not eat or serve these products. CDC will post additional details on its outbreak website on Friday.


The symptoms of STEC infections vary but often include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting. Most people get better within 5-7 days, but some infections are severe or even life-threatening. Hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure, is a potentially life-threatening complication of E. coli O157 infection. Very young children and the elderly are more likely to develop severe illness and HUS than others, but even healthy older children and young adults can become seriously ill.


