CBS Corp. Earnings Advance 9% In Q4
15.02.17 22:29
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBS Corp. (CBS-A) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.
The company said its bottom line advanced to $476 million, or $1.11 per share. This was higher than $436 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $3.52 billion. This was down from $3.59 billion last year.
CBS Corp. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $476 Mln. vs. $436 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.2% -EPS (Q4): $1.11 vs. $0.92 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.10 -Revenue (Q4): $3.52 Bln vs. $3.59 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.9%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|65,24 $
|65,33 $
|-0,09 $
|-0,14%
|15.02./23:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US1248572026
|A0HM1P
|66,88 $
|43,54 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|59,32 €
|0,00%
|02.02.17
|Berlin
|61,39 €
|+0,66%
|08:46
|München
|61,37 €
|+0,62%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|61,17 €
|+0,39%
|09:22
|Stuttgart
|61,69 €
|0,00%
|21:11
|NYSE
|65,24 $
|-0,14%
|22:00
|Frankfurt
|61,502 €
|-0,40%
|19:16