Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "CBS":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


CBS Corp. Earnings Advance 9% In Q4




15.02.17 22:29
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBS Corp. (CBS-A) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.


The company said its bottom line advanced to $476 million, or $1.11 per share. This was higher than $436 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $3.52 billion. This was down from $3.59 billion last year.


CBS Corp. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $476 Mln. vs. $436 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.2% -EPS (Q4): $1.11 vs. $0.92 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.10 -Revenue (Q4): $3.52 Bln vs. $3.59 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.9%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Kobalt ist das neue Lithium - Spektakuläre Übernahmen voraus!
Börsenstar baut Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, GM und Apple - 315% Kobalt-Aktientip!  
 
Scientific Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
65,24 $ 65,33 $ -0,09 $ -0,14% 15.02./23:04
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US1248572026 A0HM1P 66,88 $ 43,54 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		59,32 € 0,00%  02.02.17
Berlin 61,39 € +0,66%  08:46
München 61,37 € +0,62%  08:00
Düsseldorf 61,17 € +0,39%  09:22
Stuttgart 61,69 € 0,00%  21:11
NYSE 65,24 $ -0,14%  22:00
Frankfurt 61,502 € -0,40%  19:16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Kobalt ist das neue Lithium - Spektakuläre Übernahmen voraus! Börsenstar baut Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, GM und Apple - 315% Kobalt-Aktientip!

Scientific Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...