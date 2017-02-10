CBRE Group, Inc. Profit Advances 16% In Q4
10.02.17 13:14
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBRE Group, Inc. (CBG) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $314.75 million, or $0.93 per share. This was up from $271.50 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.2% to $3.82 billion. This was up from $3.70 billion last year.
CBRE Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $314.75 Mln. vs. $271.50 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.93 vs. $0.81 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q4): $3.82 Bln vs. $3.70 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.2%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.35 - $2.45
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|29,855 €
|30,81 €
|-0,955 €
|-3,10%
|10.02./14:12
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US12504L1098
|A1JLYH
|31,26 €
|21,99 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|29,855 €
|-3,10%
|13:01
|Düsseldorf
|29,385 €
|+2,98%
|09:15
|Berlin
|29,285 €
|+2,63%
|08:08
|München
|29,445 €
|+1,38%
|08:04
|Frankfurt
|29,382 €
|+0,85%
|09:01
|NYSE
|31,57 $
|0,00%
|09.02.17