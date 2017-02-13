Erweiterte Funktionen



CBRE Group Buys Capstone Financial Solutions




13.02.17 14:25
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBRE Group, Inc. (CBG) said it has acquired the business of Capstone Financial Solutions LLC, a national boutique commercial real estate finance and consulting firm in the U.S. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.


CBRE Group noted that the acquisition of Capstone Financial will enhance its debt and structured finance service offering nationally, while providing additional client service advantages in the Midwest.


Capstone Financial provides commercial real estate financing for all property types. Its proprietary work-flow technology platform enables Capstone Financial to sharply reduce processing times for commercial loans.


Capstone Financial is led by Jon Faulkenberg and Shawn Givens, and has offices in Los Angeles, Indianapolis, Tampa, St. Louis, Dallas and Kansas City.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme von Petrolithium-Portfolio voraus! Besser als MGX Minerals!
1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Zadar Ventures Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
29,855 € 29,855 € -   € 0,00% 13.02./15:12
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US12504L1098 A1JLYH 31,26 € 21,99 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		29,855 € 0,00%  10.02.17
Berlin 31,735 € +8,37%  08:08
München 31,765 € +7,88%  08:00
Frankfurt 31,63 € +7,65%  09:09
Düsseldorf 31,63 € +7,64%  10:38
NYSE 34,00 $ 0,00%  10.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme von Petrolithium-Portfolio voraus! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!

Zadar Ventures Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...