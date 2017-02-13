CBRE Group Buys Capstone Financial Solutions

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBRE Group, Inc. (CBG) said it has acquired the business of Capstone Financial Solutions LLC, a national boutique commercial real estate finance and consulting firm in the U.S. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.





CBRE Group noted that the acquisition of Capstone Financial will enhance its debt and structured finance service offering nationally, while providing additional client service advantages in the Midwest.

Capstone Financial provides commercial real estate financing for all property types. Its proprietary work-flow technology platform enables Capstone Financial to sharply reduce processing times for commercial loans.

Capstone Financial is led by Jon Faulkenberg and Shawn Givens, and has offices in Los Angeles, Indianapolis, Tampa, St. Louis, Dallas and Kansas City.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM