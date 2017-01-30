CAC 40 Tumbles After Trump's Travel Ban

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - French shares retreated on Monday and the dollar moved lower against rivals after U.



S. fourth-quarter GDP numbers came in below expectations and U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on immigration from certain Muslim-majority countries triggered a global backlash.

Investors also await monetary policy decisions in the U.S., U.K. and Japan as well as Chinese manufacturing and U.S. jobs data this week for further direction.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 48 points or 0.99 percent at 4,792 in opening deals, with selling seen across the board. Automakers Renault and Peugeot fell 1-2 percent on concerns about Trump's threat to crack down on cross-border trade.

