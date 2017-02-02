CAC 40 Subdued In Early Trade

Erweiterte Funktionen



02.02.17 11:13
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - French shares were marginally lower on Thursday and the U.

S. dollar hit its lowest level since mid-November, with uncertainty over Donald Trump's policies acting as a drag on markets. The lack of clarity on the path of U.S. interest rates also kept investors nervous.


Amid lack of any positive triggers, traders await the Bank of England's monetary policy decision as well as a speech by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi later in the day for further direction.


The benchmark CAC 40 was down 4 points or 0.09 percent at 4,790 in opening deals after rising 1 percent on Wednesday.


Banks were among the worst performers, with BNP Paribas down 1.5 percent, Credit Agricole moving down 0.8 percent and Societe Generale Group losing 1 percent.


Sanofi shares fell 1.5 percent despite the company announcing that it had received approval from the U.S. health regulator for a new over-the-counter allergy medicine called Xyzal Allergy 24HR.


Bitte warten...