CAC 40 Struggling For Direction

28.12.16 11:03
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - French shares moved in a narrow range on Wednesday as more traders return to their desks after a Christmas break.


Banking stocks fell slightly, offsetting investor optimism over higher commodity prices and upbeat U.S. consumer confidence and housing data released overnight.


The benchmark CAC 40 was virtually unchanged at 4,848 in early trade after closing up 0.2 percent the previous day.


BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale Group fell between 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent on concerns about Monte Paschi's liquidity situation.


Drugmaker Sanofi edged down marginally after it sued Novo Nordisk over its statements concerning Lantus and Toujeo drugs, used to treat diabetes.


