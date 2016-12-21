Erweiterte Funktionen



CAC 40 Slips Into Red In Cautious Trade




21.12.16 11:31
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell slightly in early trade Wednesday, as worries over Italy's fragile banks offset expectations of stronger U.

S. growth under U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.


The benchmark CAC 40 was down 10 points or 0.22 percent at 4,839 in opening deals after closing 0.6 percent higher on Tuesday.


Top banks such as BNP Paribas and Societe Generale Group were flat to slightly lower, a day after Italy's third largest lender, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, cautioned that it could run out of cash at a faster pace than previously forecast if its recapitalization fails.


Vivendi shares advanced half a percent. The media firm said it has crossed the 20 percent and 25 percent thresholds of the share capital of Italy's Mediaset SpA.


In economic releases, French producer prices rose 0.8 percent month-over-month in November, following a 0.9 percent climb in October, which was revised up from a 0.8 percent rise reported earlier, the statistical office Insee reported.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Werte im Artikel
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
11.456 minus
-0,11%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
776 PSA Umsatz und Gewinnsteige. 08.12.16
19 L Oreal (WKN: 853888) 20.11.16
143 Societe Generale, wie geht es . 04.05.16
22 Bouygues, ein gesunder Franzos. 24.02.16
2 ACCOR 14.10.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...