Erweiterte Funktionen



CAC 40 Rises Led By Banks




26.01.17 11:38
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - French shares held steady in early trade Thursday, with banking stocks seeing a broader rally after U.

S. Treasury yields hit four-week highs overnight on optimism over Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives.


News that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal as well as upbeat data out of Germany and the U.K. also buoyed investor sentiment.


The benchmark CAC 40 was up 14 points or 0.29 percent at 4,891 in late opening deals after rallying 1 percent the previous day, Banks Credit Agricole, BNP Paribas and Societe Generale Group were up 1-2 percent.


Elsewhere, Asian markets hit 3-1/2-month highs after the Dow Industrial Average climbed above 20,000 for the first time overnight amid improved risk appetite in response to robust earnings reports and optimism over stronger post-election growth in the United States.


U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open later in the day amid bets that Trump will usher in a pro-growth agenda.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Chinas Medienriese CRTV setzt auf Virtual Reality von YDreams!
525% Augmented Reality-Aktientip!  
 
YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Werte im Artikel
11.863 plus
+0,48%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Chinas Medienriese CRTV setzt auf Virtual Reality von YDreams! 525% Augmented Reality-Aktientip!

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
780 PSA Umsatz und Gewinnsteige. 19.01.17
19 L Oreal (WKN: 853888) 20.11.16
143 Societe Generale, wie geht es . 04.05.16
22 Bouygues, ein gesunder Franzos. 24.02.16
2 ACCOR 14.10.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...