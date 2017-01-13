CAC 40 Rises Led By Banks

Erweiterte Funktionen



13.01.17 10:55
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - French shares rose in early trade Friday, as automakers rallied on a weaker euro and banking shares also gained ground ahead of earnings releases from three of the major U.

S. banks due later in the day.


Fed Chair Janet Yellen's comments on Thursday that the U.S. economy is facing no serious obstacles in the short term also buoyed investor sentiment on a light day on the economic front.


The benchmark CAC 40 was up 24 points or 0.50 percent at 4,888 in opening deals after losing half a percent the previous day.


Banks Credit Agricole, BNP Paribas and Societe Generale Group rose over 1 percent while automakers Renault and Peugeot added about 1.5 percent each.


Media & entertainment firm Technicolor slumped 18 percent after issuing downbeat trading update for 2016.


