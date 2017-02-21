CAC 40 Rises After Eurozone PMI Data

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares inched higher in choppy trade Tuesday as upbeat Eurozone private sector data helped investors shrug off increasing political risks in Europe.





Flash survey data from IHS Markit showed today that Eurozone private sector growth improved markedly to hit a near six-year high in February.

The composite output index rose to a 70-month high of 56.0 from 54.4 in January, with growth accelerating in both manufacturing and services to rates not seen since early 2011.

French private sector expanded at the sharpest pace in nearly six years in February, driven by robust growth in services activity.

The flash composite output index climbed to a 69-month high of 56.2 in February from 54.1 in January. While manufacturing growth remained unchanged, the services activity index rose to 56.7 from 54.1 in the prior month.

Separately, final data from the statistical office Insee showed that French consumer inflation rose an annual 1.3 percent in January, faster than December's 0.6 percent increase but slower than the flash estimate of 1.4 percent.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 8 points or 0.16 percent at 4,872 after hitting as low as 4,850 earlier in the session on worries surrounding France's presidential election.

Political risk is on the rise after a fresh poll showed leader Marine Le Pen gaining ground on her main election rivals for the French election.

Automaker Peugeot rose over 1 percent and Renault gained half a percent as the euro hit a six-day low of $1.0562 in early European trade on increased bets of a U.S. rate increase as early as March.

Banks BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole were marginally lower after HSBC Holdings' fourth-quarter profit missed estimates.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM