CAC 40 Retreats As Banks Turn Lower

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares fell on Friday as banks gave up some of their recent gains on uncertainties over the U.



S. fiscal and monetary policies.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 29 points or 0.58 percent at 4,870 in opening deals after losing half a percent the previous day.

BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale fell around 2 percent after U.S. bond yields eased overnight in the wake of dovish comments from influential Fed policy maker William Dudley.

Airbus Group traded flat after saying it is "surprised" by the Austrian government's decision to file a criminal complaint over alleged willful deception and fraud linked to the order for Eurofighter jets back in 2003.

Essilor International shares rose over 1 percent as the eye-care firm lifted dividend after reporting a rise in fiscal 2016 profit.

