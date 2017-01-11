Erweiterte Funktionen



CAC 40 Retreats Ahead Of Trump Conference




11.01.17 10:49
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - French shares fell notably in early trade Wednesday as investors waited for cues from U.

S. President-elect Donald Trump's press conference later in the day.


Trump will hold his first news conference since his election win, which could provide specifics about his plans for the U.S. economy on issues such as tax cuts, infrastructure spending and trade policy.


Oil prices steadied in European deals in the wake of reports that Saudi Arabia has started to comply with slight supply cuts from contracted volumes in February, including to India and Malaysia.


Metal prices were on the rise and the dollar held steady against the euro while the Turkish lira hit a new low against the greenback.


The benchmark CAC 40 was down 31 points or 0.64 percent at 4,856 in opening deals after closing marginally higher on Tuesday.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Nach Franco Nevada und Silver Wheaton! Tenbagger mit Gold-Aktientip Metalla Royalty and Streaming!  
 
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Werte im Artikel
11.609 plus
+0,22%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Nach Franco Nevada und Silver Wheaton! Tenbagger mit Gold-Aktientip Metalla Royalty and Streaming!

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
779 PSA Umsatz und Gewinnsteige. 10:55
19 L Oreal (WKN: 853888) 20.11.16
143 Societe Generale, wie geht es . 04.05.16
22 Bouygues, ein gesunder Franzos. 24.02.16
2 ACCOR 14.10.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...