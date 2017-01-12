CAC 40 Retreats After Trump Remarks

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell in early trade Thursday after U.



S. President-elect Donald Trump's first news conference since the election offered little policy details.

Trump's comments on drug pricing and claims that Mexico will pay for his long proposed border wall also dented investor sentiment ahead of Eurozone industrial production data due later in the day.

Closer home, French consumer price inflation climbed 0.6 percent year-over-year in December, slightly faster than November's 0.5 percent rise, official data showed. That was in line with the flash data published on January 3.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 20 points or 0.40 percent at 4,868 in opening deals after closing marginally higher the previous day.

Sodexo shares dropped 1.5 percent. The food services and facilities management company reported a drop in first-quarter consolidated revenues, reflecting weakness in its energy and resources unit.

