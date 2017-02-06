CAC 40 Recovers After Weak Start

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - French shares recovered Monday after a weak start as the Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index for February came in at 17.4, matching expectations.

Also, German factory orders rose the most in two and a half years in December, official data showed, more than making up for a steep decline in the previous month.





ECB President Mario Draghi testifies before the European Parliament later today, with investors looking for clues on the outlook for the central bank's stimulus program.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 9 points or 0.19 percent at 4,834 in opening deals after rising 0.7 percent on Friday.

Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale Group were up between 0.2 percent and 1 percent after Italy's biggest bank UniCredit on Saturday signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs as part of a business plan unveiled in December by its new chief executive.

Energy major Total SA rose 0.8 percent as oil prices edged higher on a weaker dollar and amid fears of new U.S. sanctions against Iran.

Automaker Renault slid half a percent and Peugeot edged down marginally after a German fish distributor sued Volkswagen over the automaker's emission cheating scandal.

