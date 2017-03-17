CAC 40 Recoups Early Loss

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares recouped early losses to turn flat on Friday, as gains in banks outweighed losses in the automotive sector.





The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 5,015 after closing 0.6 percent higher in the previous session.

Credit Agricole, BNP Paribas and Societe Generale climbed 1-2 percent after ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny signaled that the European Central Bank could hike its deposit rate, currently below zero, before or after it ends its bond-buying stimulus program.

Automaker Renault slid 0.7 percent and Peugeot lost 1 percent as the euro stood tall against the dollar.

Airbus Group shares fell over 1 percent. French authorities have opened a preliminary investigation into allegations of fraud, bribery and corruption in the civil aviation business of Airbus Group relating to irregularities concerning third party consultants.

