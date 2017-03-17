Erweiterte Funktionen



CAC 40 Recoups Early Loss




17.03.17 11:00
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares recouped early losses to turn flat on Friday, as gains in banks outweighed losses in the automotive sector.


The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 5,015 after closing 0.6 percent higher in the previous session.


Credit Agricole, BNP Paribas and Societe Generale climbed 1-2 percent after ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny signaled that the European Central Bank could hike its deposit rate, currently below zero, before or after it ends its bond-buying stimulus program.


Automaker Renault slid 0.7 percent and Peugeot lost 1 percent as the euro stood tall against the dollar.


Airbus Group shares fell over 1 percent. French authorities have opened a preliminary investigation into allegations of fraud, bribery and corruption in the civil aviation business of Airbus Group relating to irregularities concerning third party consultants.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Joint-Venture - Produktionsstart in diesem Jahr!
Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW mit Mangan-Akkus in 2min laden - 325% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Werte im Artikel
12.109 plus
+0,21%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Joint-Venture - Produktionsstart in diesem Jahr! Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW mit Mangan-Akkus in 2min laden - 325% Mangan-Aktientip!

Maxtech Ventures Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
797 PSA Umsatz und Gewinnsteige. 16.03.17
21 L Oreal (WKN: 853888) 09.02.17
143 Societe Generale, wie geht es . 04.05.16
22 Bouygues, ein gesunder Franzos. 24.02.16
2 ACCOR 14.10.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...