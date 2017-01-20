Erweiterte Funktionen



CAC 40 Rebounds From Early Dip




20.01.17 11:25
VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - French shares were marginally higher in early trade Friday as investors look for more details on U.

S. President-elect Donald Trump's policies.


Trump will swear in as the President of the United States of America today, with market participants looking forward to his speech for more clarity on proposals pertaining to tax cuts, infrastructure spending and immigration laws.


The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 4,843 in late opening deals, erasing early losses.


Voucher and prepaid card provider Edenred fell 2.5 percent after major shareholder Colony Capital sold its entire 11.2 percent stake in the company.


LVMH shares were marginally higher after the luxury goods group announced plans to take a stake of up to 10 percent in unlisted Italian eyewear group Marcolin.


