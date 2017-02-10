CAC 40 Pares Early Gains After Sluggish Data

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - French shares extended gains from the previous session Friday, although markets pared early gains after the release of disappointing industrial production data.





The statistical office Insee reported that French industrial output dropped 0.9 percent in December from the previous month, in contrast to November's 2.4 percent increase. This was the biggest fall in three months and larger than the expected drop of 0.7 percent.

The CAC 40 was up 8 points or 0.17 percent at 4,834 in opening deals after hitting as high as 4,845 earlier in the session, as U.S. President Donald Trump promised to lower the overall tax burden on American business and Chinese trade data beat expectations. The benchmark index climbed as much as 1.3 percent on Thursday.

Investors looked ahead to the meeting between Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe later today, with trade issues expected to top the agenda.

Renault shares rallied 2.5 percent. The automaker reported record annual revenues on the back of new product launches and the success of low-cost models.

Luxury goods company Kering jumped 3 percent on reporting a 17 percent rise in 2016 net profit, driven by strong sales at two of its flagship brands.

Amundi shares surged over 6 percent after the asset management group said it would raise new capital in the first quarter to help fund its purchase of rival Pioneer Investments.

Cosmetics and beauty products giant L'Oreal lost 1.5 percent. The company said it is considering selling The Body Shop retail chain, which it acquired in 2006.

