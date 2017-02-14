CAC 40 Little Changed In Early Trade

Erweiterte Funktionen



14.02.17
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - French shares were little changed in early trade Tuesday as German GDP data disappointed investors and caution set in ahead of Fed chief Janet Yellen's testimony before Congressional committees today and tomorrow.


The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 4,891 in opening deals after rallying as much as 1.2 percent the previous day.


Michelin shares climbed 2 percent. The tire maker said an upturn in mining sector will help to lift its earnings this year.


Electric utility EDF slid half a percent after its FY16 profit fell short of expectations.


