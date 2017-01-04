CAC 40 Little Changed In Early Trade

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - French shares moved in a narrow range on Wednesday after official data showed French consumer sentiment held steady at its highest level in more than nine years in December.





The consumer confidence index came in at 99.0 in December, the same reading as in November, which was revised up from 98.0. The figure matched consensus estimate.

Separately, final data from IHS Markit showed that the euro area private sector logged its fastest growth since May 2011 in December. The composite output index rose to 54.4 from 53.9 in November, signaling faster rate of expansion than the earlier flash estimate. The services PMI climbed to 53.7 from 53.8 a month ago.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 2 points or 0.03 percent at 4,897 in opening deals after gaining 0.4 percent the previous day.

Among the prominent decliners, Airbus Group, Renault, Peugeot, Valeo and Kering fell 1-2 percent.

Sanofi shares were marginally higher. The drug maker said that its new diabetes injection Soliqua is now available by prescription in U.S. pharmacies.

Investors await flash inflation data from the euro area as well as the minutes of the Fed's Dec meeting for further direction.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM