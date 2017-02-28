CAC 40 Little Changed In Choppy Trade

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Diebold":

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares were marginally higher in choppy trade Tuesday, as a slew of economic reports painted a positive picture of the economy and investors looked ahead to U.



S. President Donald Trump's address before a joint session of Congress tonight, where he is expected to lay out plans for pro-business policies including tax reform, health care and infrastructure spending.

The benchmark CAC 40 index was up 0.62 point or 0.01 percent at 4,845 in opening deals after ending Monday's session largely unchanged with a negative bias.

Thales shares rose 1 percent. The technology firm raised its dividend after reporting a rise in 2016 operating profit.

Aerospace giant Airbus also gained about 1 percent after reportedly appointing a new head for its troubled A400M airlifter project.

In economic releases, France's household consumption rose 0.6 percent month-on-month in January after a 1 percent slump in December, which was revised from 0.8 percent fall, figures from Insess showed. The growth was in line with economists' expectations.

French consumer price inflation unexpectedly eased to 1.2 percent in February from 1.3 percent in January, while GDP grew 0.4 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter as estimated earlier on January 31, driven by consumption and investment.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM