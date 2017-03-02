CAC 40 Little Changed Ahead Of Eurozone Inflation Data

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares were marginally lower in lackluster trade on Thursday ahead of the Eurozone's February inflation estimates due later in the day.





The benchmark CAC 40 was down 1 point or 0.02 percent at 4,959 in opening deals after climbing 2.1 percent in the previous session following U.S. President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress.

The dollar continued to draw support from expectations for higher U.S. interest rates, helping support underlying sentiment.

LafargeHolcim shares rallied 3 percent. After posting strong fourth-quarter earnings and cash-flow growth, the cement giant said the positive trajectory of markets such as the US, Nigeria, India and key countries in Europe will drive growth in 2017 and beyond.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM