CAC 40 Little Changed Ahead Of Eurozone Inflation Data




02.03.17 11:05
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares were marginally lower in lackluster trade on Thursday ahead of the Eurozone's February inflation estimates due later in the day.


The benchmark CAC 40 was down 1 point or 0.02 percent at 4,959 in opening deals after climbing 2.1 percent in the previous session following U.S. President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress.


The dollar continued to draw support from expectations for higher U.S. interest rates, helping support underlying sentiment.


LafargeHolcim shares rallied 3 percent. After posting strong fourth-quarter earnings and cash-flow growth, the cement giant said the positive trajectory of markets such as the US, Nigeria, India and key countries in Europe will drive growth in 2017 and beyond.


