Erweiterte Funktionen



CAC 40 Little Changed Ahead Of Draghi Speech




13.03.17 10:49
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares were little changed on Monday as commodities like copper and oil showed a mixed trend and market participants braced for the Federal Reserve to lift interest rates this week.


The dollar steadied after a three-day fall and copper prices recovered from their biggest weekly fall since December, while oil extended last week's decline below $50 a barrel on worries about rising U.S. supplies.


The benchmark CAC 40 was virtually unchanged at 4,993 in opening deals after rising 0.2 percent on Friday.


On a light day on the economic front, investors await ECB President Mario Draghi's speech later in the day for further direction.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: 2 Aktien zum Preis von 1 - IPO der Lithium-Sparte!
Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals in Kürze - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Werte im Artikel
11.966 plus
+0,02%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: 2 Aktien zum Preis von 1 - IPO der Lithium-Sparte! Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals in Kürze - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
796 PSA Umsatz und Gewinnsteige. 07.03.17
21 L Oreal (WKN: 853888) 09.02.17
143 Societe Generale, wie geht es . 04.05.16
22 Bouygues, ein gesunder Franzos. 24.02.16
2 ACCOR 14.10.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...