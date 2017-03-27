Erweiterte Funktionen



CAC 40 Inches Lower As Trump Healthcare Setback Pushes Up Euro




27.03.17 11:23
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares retreated on Monday as falling oil prices, a weaker dollar on uncertainty over U.

S. President Donald Trump's economic agenda and Brexit worries helped spur risk aversion among investors.


Oil prices struggled near their lowest level since the end of November as signs of increased drilling activity in the U.S. overshadowed media reports that OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers are looking at extending an agreement to cut supplies by six months.


The dollar was weaker against major currencies, including the euro, after Trump suffered a spectacular defeat in repealing a healthcare legislation, seen as crucial to the future of his pro-growth reform agenda that includes increased infrastructure spending, tax cuts and deregulation.


British Prime Minister Theresa May plans to trigger the two-year Brexit process on Wednesday after saying she would rather walk away with no deal than accept a bad deal.


The benchmark CAC 40 was down 24 points or 0.49 percent at 4,996 in opening deals after losing 0.2 percent in the previous session.


Among the prominent decliners, Airbus Group, Credit Agricole, LafargeHolcim, Renault, Saint Gobain and Societe Generale fell over 1 percent.


