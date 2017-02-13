CAC 40 Inches Higher On Commodities Rally

Erweiterte Funktionen



13.02.17 11:09
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - French stocks joined a global rally, as commodities inched higher on expectations of stronger demand growth in China and a meeting between U.

S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ended without confrontation on currency and trade issues.


The benchmark CAC 40 was up 21 points or 0.43 percent at 4,848 in opening deals after closing marginally higher on Friday. The regional benchmark index Stoxx 600 was up 0.23 percent at 368.25, rising for a fifth consecutive session.


Ipsen rose over 1 percent after the drug maker entered into a definitive agreement to acquire five consumer healthcare products in certain European territories from Sanofi. Shares of Sanofi advanced half a percent.


