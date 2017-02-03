Erweiterte Funktionen



CAC 40 Inches Higher Ahead Of US Jobs Report




03.02.17 10:46
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - French shares rose on Friday, as the dollar gained ground after the Bank of Japan's bond-buying operations and China's central bank raised short-term interest rates to help deflate asset bubbles and reduce long-term financial risks.


After some mixed final services PMI reports from across the euro area, investors now look ahead to the all-important U.S. jobs report due tonight for cues on the economic outlook and the future path of interest rates.


The final Markit Eurozone PMI Composite Output Index came in at 54.4 in January, unchanged from December but above the flash estimate of 54.3.


The benchmark CAC 40 index was up 32 points or 0.67 percent at 4,826 in opening deals after closing marginally lower in the previous session.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten!
Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
AVZ Minerals Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Werte im Artikel
11.642 plus
+0,12%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten! Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!

AVZ Minerals Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
783 PSA Umsatz und Gewinnsteige. 31.01.17
19 L Oreal (WKN: 853888) 20.11.16
143 Societe Generale, wie geht es . 04.05.16
22 Bouygues, ein gesunder Franzos. 24.02.16
2 ACCOR 14.10.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...