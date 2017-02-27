CAC 40 Gives Up Early Gains; Banks Mostly Higher

Erweiterte Funktionen



BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares were trading lower for the third day running on Monday even as two new surveys suggested that French independent candidate Emmanuel Macron would easily beat far-right leader Marine Le Pen in a French presidential runoff.


Stocks reversed early gains hit by media reports that U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's team is preparing for Scotland to potentially call for an independence referendum in March.


The focus was also on U.S. President Donald Trump's speech to Congress on Tuesday night, with investors looking for details on his promises of tax reform, deregulation and infrastructure spending.


The benchmark CAC 40 was down 4 points or 0.09 percent at 4,840 after hitting as high as 4.869 earlier in the session.


Financials traded mostly higher after Italian lender Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. decided against a possible industrial combination with insurer Assicurazioni Generali SpA, saying a tie-up would not create value for its shareholders.


BNP Paribas and Societe Generale rose about 1 percent each, while Credit Agricole advanced 1.5 percent.


Sanofi shares were little changed. The drug giant and Lonza Group AG have entered into a strategic partnership to establish a large-scale biologics production facility in Switzerland.


Oil major Total SA lost 1 percent after signing a pact for the sale of stakes and the transfer of operatorship in various mature assets in Gabon to Perenco.


