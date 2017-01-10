CAC 40 Gives Up Early Gains As Banks Retreat

Erweiterte Funktionen



10.01.17 10:38
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - French shares gave up early gains on Tuesday as banks retreated, offsetting gains among automakers such as Renault and Peugeot.


The benchmark CAC 40 was down 16 points or 0.33 percent at 4,871 in opening deals after declining half a percent the previous day.


Financials traded mostly lower, with Credit Agricole, BNP Paribas and Societe Generale Group losing between half a percent and 0.8 percent.


Among the prominent gainers, Renault and Accor rose over 1 percent.


L'Oréal edged down marginally as the cosmetics group announced a definitive agreement with Valeant to acquire the skincare brands CeraVe, AcneFree and Ambi for a cash purchase price of $1.3 billion.


Total SA was trading on a flat note after it agreed to buy a stake in a project in Uganda from Tullow Oil.


In economic releases, French industrial production recovered at a faster than expected pace in November on higher petroleum and transport equipment output, figures from the statistical office Insee showed.


Industrial production logged a monthly expansion of 2.2 percent in contrast to October's 0.1 percent fall.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



