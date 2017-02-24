CAC 40 Extends Losses As Investors Await Trump's Speech To Congress

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares retreated on Friday as concerns over European political risks and policy uncertainty in the U.



S. helped fuel demand for safe-haven assets.

Amid a lack of triggers, investors now await more clarity on President Donald Trump's proposals, when he delivers a speech to a joint session on Congress Tuesday.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 27 points or 0.56 percent at 4,863 in opening deals after closing 0.1 percent lower in the previous session.

Vivendi shares slumped 5 percent. After a tough year in 2016, the media and music firm said it expects Canal Plus' turnaround efforts to bear fruit in 2017.

Building materials firm Saint-Gobain fell 3 percent on posting muted growth in full year net income on lower revenue.

Safran shares slid 1 percent. The company rejected criticism by a U.K. hedge fund over a proposed $9 billion offer for Zodiac Aerospace, saying the proposed deal is financially sound and consistent with its plans to create the world's third-largest aerospace supplier.

In economic releases, French consumer sentiment remained stable in February, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed today, with the corresponding index holding steady at 100, in line with expectations.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM