CAC 40 Extends Losses Amid Political Uncertainty

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares extended losses from the previous session on Tuesday amid heightened political uncertainty after former French Prime Minister Alain Juppe ruled out replacing conservative candidate François Fillon in the French presidential race, making a Ms Le Pen victory more likely.





The benchmark CAC 40 was down 5 points or 0.11 percent at 4,966 in late opening deals after losing half a percent the previous day.

Casino Group shares tumbled 5 percent after the retailer posted its full-year results, after taking into account a substantial gain on asset disposals recognized under discontinued operations.

Catering and vouchers company Sodexo edged up marginally after announcing certain changes to its Group Executive Committee.

Utility EDF was little changed after launching a share capital increase with preferential subscription rights to existing shareholders.

