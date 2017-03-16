CAC 40 Extends Gains As Markets Take Fed Rate Hike In Stride

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares extended gains from the previous session on Thursday, as markets took in stride the Fed's 25 bps interest rate hike and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte claimed a dominating parliamentary election victory over his far-right rival, a huge relief to other EU governments facing a wave of populism and nationalism.





The benchmark CAC 40 was up 39 points or 0.79 percent at 5,024 in opening deals after closing 0.2 percent higher in the previous session.

Banks traded higher, with Credit Agricole, BNP Paribas and Societe Generale climbing 1-3 percent.

Energy major Total SA advanced 1 percent as oil extended overnight gains on data confirming a surprise drawdown in U.S. oil inventories and figures from the International Energy Agency (IEA) suggesting that OPEC cuts should create a crude deficit in the first half of 2017.

Automaker Renault tumbled 4 percent after its entire senior management team is implicated in an investigation into emissions test cheating.

The Bank of England will announce its latest monetary policy decision today, with economists expecting no major changes. Earlier in the day, the Bank of Japan and the Swiss National Bank kept their monetary stimulus unchanged.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM