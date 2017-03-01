CAC 40 Extends Gains As Investors Digest Trump's Speech

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares rose sharply on Wednesday even as U.



S. President Donald Trump's first speech to Congress lacked specifics on how he would fulfill the promises on his plans for infrastructure spending and tax reforms.

Investors seem to be relieved that Trump's speech contained no negative remarks. He also opened the door to a broad overhaul of the U.S. immigration system, urging lawmakers to pass a compromise immigration reform bill that could provide a pathway to legal status - but not citizenship.

Meanwhile, Eurozone manufacturing activity gathered further momentum in February but the pace of growth was slightly slower than the initial estimate, final data from IHS Markit showed.

The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 55.4 in February from 55.2 in January. This was the highest reading since April 2011 but slightly below its earlier flash estimate of 55.5. France's manufacturing PMI dropped to 52.2 from 53.6 in January. The flash reading was 52.3.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 63 points or 1.31 percent at 4,922 in opening deals after rising 0.3 percent the previous day.

European aerospace major Airbus rallied 1.5 percent after saying it has finalized the sale of its Germany-based defense electronics business to private equity firm KKR.

Utility Suez Environnement fell 3 percent on posting muted growth in fiscal 2016 net income.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM