CAC 40 Extends Gains After Inflation Data




03.01.17 10:30
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - French shares extended gains from the previous session after China's factory activity rose more than expected in December and flash data from the statistical office Insee showed French consumer price inflation climbed an annual 0.6 percent in December following a 0.5 percent rise in November.

Nonetheless, the rate was slower than the expected 0.8 percent.


The benchmark CAC 40 was up 25 points or 0.52 percent at 4,907 in opening deals after rising 0.4 percent in the previous session.


European exchange operator Euronext climbed over 2 percent after announcing an irrevocable all-cash offer to acquire the London Stock Exchange Group's French clearing business.


Aircraft maker Dassault Aviation rose half a percent on saying that it has reduced its share capital by 9.6 percent.


