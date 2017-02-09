Erweiterte Funktionen



CAC 40 Edges Higher On Earnings




09.02.17 11:07
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - French shares edged higher on Thursday, as a rebound in oil prices after a sharp sell-off earlier in the week helped offset mixed earnings updates from the likes of Societe Generale, Publicis Groupe and Total SA.


Benchmark U.S. crude futures hovered near $53 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange after the EIA report showed an unexpected weekly decline in gasoline supplies.


The benchmark CAC 40 was up 18 points or 0.38 percent at 4,784 in opening deals after rising 0.3 percent the previous day.


Lender Societe Generale gained over 2 percent, even as the lender reported a drop in fourth-quarter net profit due to the negative impact of higher taxes and the sale of its Croatian subsidiary.


Total SA shares added 1 percent as the oil major swung to a net profit in the fourth quarter after cutting costs at all its units.


Eutelsat climbed over 5 percent after the company unveiled plans to buy a Viasat satellite.


Drinks company Pernod Ricard eased half a percent on reporting muted growth in sales and profit for the first half of its fiscal year.


Advertising and communications company Publicis Groupe fell 4 percent on reporting a loss of 527 million euros for fiscal 2016.


