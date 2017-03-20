CAC 40 Down 19 Points In Early Trade

Erweiterte Funktionen



20.03.17 11:22
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares drifted lower on Monday after G20 finance chiefs meeting in Germany on Saturday failed to renew a pledge to bolster free trade.


Also, oil prices continued to slide on supply worries and the dollar weakened across the board ahead of a raft of speeches by Federal Reserve officials due this week, keeping investors nervous.


The benchmark CAC 40 was down 19 points or 0.38 percent at 5,010 in opening deals after rising 0.3 percent on Friday.


BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale fell about 1 percent after German rival Deutsche Bank unveiled plans to raise 8 billion euros ($8.6 billion) from a capital increase starting this week.


Ingenico shares tumbled 3 percent after IT consulting firm Atos denied media reports that it was preparing an offer for the French payments company.


