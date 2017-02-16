Erweiterte Funktionen



CAC 40 Choppy In Early Trade




16.02.17 10:59
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares edged lower in early trade Thursday as investors digested mixed earnings updates and pondered the probability of a rate hike at the Fed's policy meeting in March.


The benchmark CAC 40 was down 18 points or 0.36 percent at 4,906 in opening deals after gaining 0.6 percent in the previous session.


Energy management firm Schneider Electric tumbled 4 percent after its fiscal 2016 revenue decreased 7.3 percent to 24.69 billion euros.


Air France-KLM shares soared almost 7 percent. The French-Dutch airline promised further cost-cutting efforts this year after posting better-than-expected earnings for 2016 on the back of a sharp drop in fuel costs.


IT services group Capgemini rallied 2 percent after announcing the acquisition of TCube Solutions, Inc., an Insurance IT services firm in the U.S.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Kobalt ist das neue Lithium - Spektakuläre Übernahmen voraus!
Börsenstar baut Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, GM und Apple - 315% Kobalt-Aktientip!  
 
Scientific Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Werte im Artikel
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
11.773 minus
-0,18%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Kobalt ist das neue Lithium - Spektakuläre Übernahmen voraus! Börsenstar baut Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, GM und Apple - 315% Kobalt-Aktientip!

Scientific Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
788 PSA Umsatz und Gewinnsteige. 10:16
21 L Oreal (WKN: 853888) 09.02.17
143 Societe Generale, wie geht es . 04.05.16
22 Bouygues, ein gesunder Franzos. 24.02.16
2 ACCOR 14.10.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...