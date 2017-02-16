CAC 40 Choppy In Early Trade

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares edged lower in early trade Thursday as investors digested mixed earnings updates and pondered the probability of a rate hike at the Fed's policy meeting in March.





The benchmark CAC 40 was down 18 points or 0.36 percent at 4,906 in opening deals after gaining 0.6 percent in the previous session.

Energy management firm Schneider Electric tumbled 4 percent after its fiscal 2016 revenue decreased 7.3 percent to 24.69 billion euros.

Air France-KLM shares soared almost 7 percent. The French-Dutch airline promised further cost-cutting efforts this year after posting better-than-expected earnings for 2016 on the back of a sharp drop in fuel costs.

IT services group Capgemini rallied 2 percent after announcing the acquisition of TCube Solutions, Inc., an Insurance IT services firm in the U.S.

