CAC 40 Choppy In Early Trade

02.01.17 10:26
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - French shares moved in a narrow range on the first trading day of the year after U.

S. stocks ended 2016 with a whimper on Friday and data out of China showed the pace of growth in China's manufacturing and services sectors slowed in December.


The benchmark CAC 40 was up 3 points or 0.05 percent at 4,864 in choppy trade after rising half a percent on Friday.


Banks traded mixed, with BNP Paribas down 0.4 percent and Societe Generale Group losing 0.1 percent while Credit Agricole gained 0.3 percent.


Insurer AXA edged up 0.2 percent after announcing that it had completed the sale of Bluefin Insurance Group Ltd, its P&C commercial broker in the UK, to Marsh.


Sanofi shares advanced half a percent. The French pharmaceutical firm and its vaccines global business unit Sanofi Pasteur have confirmed the end of their vaccine joint-venture with MSD (known as Merck & Co. Inc., in the United States and Canada).


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
Bitte warten...