C&J Energy Services, Inc. - C19: EX DIVIDENDE HEUTE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
24.10.19 07:14
Folgendes Instrument wird heute (24.10.2019) EX Dividende gehandelt: The EX-Dividend-day of the following instrument is today (10/24/2019). KUERZEL (SHORT CODE): ISIN: INSTR.NAME: C19 US12674R1005 C+J ENERGY SERV. Der EX-Indikator wird heute bei diesem Instrument nicht angezeigt. The EX-Indicator is not displayed for this instrument today.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,00 €
|8,55 €
|-0,55 €
|-6,43%
|24.10./08:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US12674R1005
|A2DLBC
|17,96 €
|7,65 €
