Folgendes Instrument wird heute (24.10.2019) EX Dividende gehandelt: The EX-Dividend-day of the following instrument is today (10/24/2019). KUERZEL (SHORT CODE): ISIN: INSTR.NAME: C19 US12674R1005 C+J ENERGY SERV. Der EX-Indikator wird heute bei diesem Instrument nicht angezeigt. The EX-Indicator is not displayed for this instrument today.