Erweiterte Funktionen



C&J Energy Services, Inc. - C19: EX DIVIDENDE HEUTE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY




24.10.19 07:14
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute (24.10.2019) EX Dividende gehandelt: The EX-Dividend-day of the following instrument is today (10/24/2019). KUERZEL (SHORT CODE): ISIN: INSTR.NAME: C19 US12674R1005 C+J ENERGY SERV. Der EX-Indikator wird heute bei diesem Instrument nicht angezeigt. The EX-Indicator is not displayed for this instrument today.

Aktuell
689% Cannabis Hot Stock startet CBD Verkauf in den USA - Kursrallye
107 mal günstiger als Aurora Cannabis und 180 mal günstiger als Canopy Growth

Weekend Unlimited Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,00 € 8,55 € -0,55 € -6,43% 24.10./08:03
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US12674R1005 A2DLBC 17,96 € 7,65 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq 9,88 $ +3,95%  23.10.19
AMEX 9,85 $ +3,36%  23.10.19
München 8,75 € +2,34%  09:04
NYSE 9,88 $ 0,00%  00:30
Frankfurt 8,00 € -6,43%  08:03
  = Realtime
Aktuell
1.400% Cannabis Aktientip meldet Vertriebsallianz für explosives Wachstum. Neuer Pot Hot Stock nach 50.000% mit Aurora und 294.900% mit Canopy

The Yield Growth Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...