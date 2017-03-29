Erweiterte Funktionen


Burned By Madoff, Hedge Fund Bigwig Plunges To Death In NYC




29.03.17 16:10
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Charles Murphy, a partner at New York hedge fund Paulson & Co.

, fell to his death after jumping out of a hotel window in Manhattan on Monday.


Murphy was found dead on the fourth-floor terrace of the Sofitel New York Hotel after he jumped from a window on the 24th floor.


The New York Police Department has started an investigation and is treating the incident as suicide.


Prior to joining Paulson & Co., Murphy worked at hedge fund Fairfield Greenwich Group. The firm had among the largest exposures to the Bernard Madoff fraud, with a $7.5 billion exposure. Fairfield collapsed after Madoff admitted in 2008 that he was running a Ponzi scheme.


"We are extremely saddened by this news. Charles was an extremely gifted and brilliant man, a great partner and a true friend," John Paulson, the founder of Paulson & Co., stated.


Murphy, aged 56, jointed Paulson & Co. in 2009 and was leading the fund's activist investing activities in insurer American International Group Inc. He played a major role in getting Paulson to invest in AIG.


Paulson & Co. and activist investor Carl Icahn's Icahn Enterprises have been pushing for AIG to break up.


In early March, AIG said that its President and CEO Peter Hancock has informed the company of his decision to resign. The move won the approval of Icahn.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



