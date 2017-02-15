Erweiterte Funktionen


Burger King's Adult-Only Meals For Valentine's Day




15.02.17 12:14
dpa-AFX


MIAMI-DADE-COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Fast food chain Burger King's Israel operations offered an Adult-Only combo meal in celebration of Valentine's Day.


The Adults Meal reportedly comprised 2 Whoppers, 2 packs of french fries, 2 beers and an adult toy that included a lacy sleep mask, head massager or small feather duster.


The packaging, similar to that of a kid's meal, notes the Adults Meal is for customers 18 years or older only. The combo meal was available only on Valentine's Day and only after 6 p.m. in Israel.


In a Burger King promo for the new combo supper, a speaker can be heard, "Kids meal? That's for kids... Burger King presents an Adults Meal with an adult toy inside only on Valentine's Day."


As per reports, the marketing stunt comes from a collaboration with advertising agency Leo Burnett Israel.


