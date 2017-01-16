Erweiterte Funktionen



Burberry Confirms Marco Gobbetti To Join On 27 January




16.01.17 08:46
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Luxury goods group Burberry Group Plc.

(BRBY.L) confirmed Monday that Marco Gobbetti will join the Company on 27 January 2017, reporting to the Chairman Sir John Peace.


Marco will initially hold the role of Executive Chairman, Asia Pacific and Middle East until 4 July 2017. On 5 July 2017, he will become Chief Executive Officer and will join the Board on that date.


Christopher Bailey will continue as Chief Creative and Chief Executive Officer until 4 July 2017. He will transition to the new role of President and Chief Creative Officer on 5 July 2017 and will remain on the Board. Christopher will continue to report to the Chairman.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Lithium-Abnahmedeals mit Chinesen voraus! 400% mit Lithium-Aktientip Lithium Energy Products Inc.!  
 
Lithium Energy Products Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Werte im Artikel
18,65 plus
+0,96%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
11.564 minus
-0,56%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium-Abnahmedeals mit Chinesen voraus! 400% mit Lithium-Aktientip Lithium Energy Products Inc.!

Lithium Energy Products Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
779 PSA Umsatz und Gewinnsteige. 11.01.17
19 L Oreal (WKN: 853888) 20.11.16
143 Societe Generale, wie geht es . 04.05.16
22 Bouygues, ein gesunder Franzos. 24.02.16
2 ACCOR 14.10.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...