Erweiterte Funktionen



Bunzl To Buy Privately Held DDS In US; Terms Not Disclosed




01.03.17 08:43
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Distribution and outsourcing Group Bunzl Plc (BZLFY.

PK, BNZL.L) announced Wednesday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Diversified Distribution Systems, LLC or DDS in the US.


Completion of the acquisition is subject to clearance of the transaction by the Federal Trade Commission, the relevant US competition authority.


Minneapolis -based DDS is a distributor of goods not-for-resale and value-added services to retailers and other general distribution customers. The business supplies a wide range of packaging, consumables and operating store supplies through a variety of distribution and outsourcing programmes. Revenue in 2016 was $312 million.


Frank van Zanten, Chief Executive of Bunzl, said, "The proposed purchase of DDS will expand and extend our outsourcing business globally, particularly in relation to the retail sector. The transaction will improve our operating platform and, by combining our resources with those of DDS, we will be able to provide benefits to customers through an enhanced service offering."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
34 Lithium-Übernahmeziele in Europa - Besser als European Metals Holdings!
Europäischer Lithium-Zulieferer für VW, BMW und Daimler!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
28,075 $ 28,05 $ 0,025 $ +0,09% 23.11./22:55
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US1207384066 A0ET3F 32,02 $ 24,40 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 28,075 $ +0,09%  28.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
34 Lithium-Übernahmeziele in Europa - Besser als European Metals Holdings! Europäischer Lithium-Zulieferer für VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...