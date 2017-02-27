Erweiterte Funktionen



Bunzl FY16 Profit Rises; Acquires LSH




27.02.17 08:43
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bunzl plc (BZLFY.PK, BNZL.L) reported profit before income tax of 362.9 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2016 compared to 322.7 million pounds, previous year.

Profit for the year attributable to equity holders increased to 265.9 million pounds or 79.7 pence per share from 232.7 million pounds or 70.2 pence per share. Adjusted profit before income tax increased to 478.2 million pounds from 411.2 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 106.1 pence compared to 91.0 pence.


Fiscal year revenue was 7.43 billion pounds compared to 6.49 billion pounds, previous year. Revenue increased 4% (14% at actual exchange rates), principally due to the effect of recent acquisitions together with some organic growth.


The Board of Bunzl plc recommended a final dividend of 29.0 pence. This brings the total dividend for the year to 42.0 pence, up 11% compared to 2015. Shareholders will again have the opportunity to participate in our dividend reinvestment plan.


Bunzl plc also announced it has acquired LSH, a company based in Singapore. LSH is engaged in the distribution of a variety of personal protection equipment, primarily to end users operating in the oil & gas, construction, pharmaceutical and industrial sectors.


