Bulgaria's Industrial Production Continues To Rise




10.01.17 11:57
dpa-AFX


SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's industrial production continued to increase in November, the National Statistical Institute showed Tuesday.


Industrial output advanced 4.3 percent year-on-year in November, but slower than October's 2.3 percent increase.


Within total output, mining and quarrying output grew 9.8 percent and manufacturing by 4.9 percent. At the same time, electricity and other utility output gained 1 percent.


Month-on-month, growth in industrial production accelerated to 1.6 percent from 0.3 percent in October.


