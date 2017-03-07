Bulgaria Q4 GDP Growth Unrevised

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's economic growth held steady in the fourth quarter as initially estimated, latest figures from the National Statistical Institute showed Tuesday.





Gross domestic product expanded at a stable pace of 3.4 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter, in line with the flash data published on February 14.

In the second quarter of this year, the rate of expansion was 3.6 percent.

On the expenditure side, final consumption grew 0.8 percent annually in the December quarter. At the same time, gross fixed capital formation logged a decline of 4.5 percent.

Quarter-on-quarter, GDP grew at a faster pace of 0.9 percent in the three months ended December as estimated earlier, following a 0.7 percent gain in the September quarter.

