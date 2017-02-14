Erweiterte Funktionen


Bulgaria Q4 Economic Growth Remains Stable




14.02.17 13:22
dpa-AFX


SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's economic growth held steady in the three months ended December, after easing in the previous quarter, preliminary figures from the National Statistical Institute showed Tuesday.


Gross domestic product advanced a seasonally adjusted 3.4 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter, the same rate of rise as in the previous quarter.


In the second quarter of this year, the rate of expansion was 3.6 percent.


On the expenditure side, final consumption expenditure climbed 0.9 percent on year, while gross fixed capital formation fell by 1.5 percent.


Quarter-on-quarter, GDP grew at a faster pace of 0.9 percent in the December quarter, following a 0.7 percent gain in the September quarter.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 4,5% Kobalt und 87 Unzen pro Tonne Silber!
1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Mögliche Weltklasse-Zink-Lagerstätte im Herzen Europas! Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals!

Altair Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
15:30 , dpa-AFX
U.S. Producer Prices Climb 0.6% In January, [...]
15:29 , dpa-AFX
Windstream Receives Regulatory Approvals Fo [...]
15:26 , dpa-AFX
US-Canada Joint Effort For Growth And Jobs [...]
15:23 , dpa-AFX
Canada-US Council For Advancement Of Wom [...]
15:21 , dpa-AFX
Majedie Asset Management Ltd : Form 8.3 - [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...