Bulgaria Q4 Economic Growth Remains Stable

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's economic growth held steady in the three months ended December, after easing in the previous quarter, preliminary figures from the National Statistical Institute showed Tuesday.





Gross domestic product advanced a seasonally adjusted 3.4 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter, the same rate of rise as in the previous quarter.

In the second quarter of this year, the rate of expansion was 3.6 percent.

On the expenditure side, final consumption expenditure climbed 0.9 percent on year, while gross fixed capital formation fell by 1.5 percent.

Quarter-on-quarter, GDP grew at a faster pace of 0.9 percent in the December quarter, following a 0.7 percent gain in the September quarter.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM